EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rio Vista Behavioral Health will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, June 8, to celebrate the facility’s recent bed expansion and the opening of its new outpatient treatment building. The event will be held on the facility’s campus, located at 1390 Northwestern Drive in El Paso.

Construction on the facility began in February 2022. The project consisted of a 52,000-square-foot addition, which includes a pair of two-story units, allowing for the addition of 40 inpatient beds. Outdoor recreation spaces were also added, as well as a new one-story outpatient treatment building. Additionally, the existing 12-bed facility was thoroughly renovated, and parking space was expanded.

“We are extremely pleased to have had the ability to grow our treatment center, allowing us to serve more people in our community,” said Rio Vista Behavioral Health CEO Marie Alvarez. “We are grateful to Stengel Hill Architects and Adolfson & Peterson Construction for their dedication to this project and for the talent they have displayed from beginning to end.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place from 9-11 a.m. Professional referral sources; high-ranking police, fire, and military personnel; and members of the media are invited to attend.