Severely beaten man found in Las Cruces; Police investigating

Tom Henry Croy was found unresponsive and with severe injures Wednesday night in Las Cruces.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating an incident where a man was found severely beaten on a roadway Wednesday night.

According to LCPD, a passerby found the man on the 200 block of West Madrid Avenue, near Alameda Boulevard at around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said both police and fire crews responded to the incident and found the man to be unresponsive and had a serious head injury.

LCPD said the man was identified as 44-year-old Tom Henry Croy.

He was taken to a local hospital and then to University Medical Center of El Paso where he remains hospitalized in critical condition as of Thursday evening.