Beam of Hope: Local family puts on a light show to spread cheer and honor family members

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Misquez family put on a Christmas light show in Las Cruces to spread cheer to the community and to commemorate family and friends that have passed away from COVID-19.

“We lost 15 family members and friends all together this year,” said Lupe Misquez, “and I have to add another name today, my cousin Glen from Deming. We got the news this morning that she had passed away from COVID-19.”

Her husband Steve had been dreaming of having a Christmas light setup since he was a child and would admire the ones in Mesilla.

Steve built his whole setup himself, which took three years of constant upgrading and, as his wife Lupe says, many trips to Home Depot.

“It’s hard, but we were trying to keep our spirits up and raise some holiday cheer to our community and to our family and friends,” said Lupe.

This year, the light show has an additional segment meant to honor their friends and family who have passed away from COVID-19.

“We decided to do a special ‘In Loving Memory’ song for them, including all their names,” said Lupe.

Cruces Christmas Lights, as they call it, is putting up a show every night until Dec. 31.

You can view the show at 1755 E. Griggs Ave. in Las Cruces from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

