Bart Reed’s Comedy Club to close temporarily as a precaution to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bart Reed’s Comedy Club has temporarily closed as a precaution to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The owner of the comic strip, Bart Reed, said it is following the measures taken by the City to close for a minimum of 30 days.

In a message, the owner said, “These are trying times and we hope to be able to weather this difficult storm. We are a locally owned ‘Mom & Pop’ business without the backing of a large corporation. Please keep our employees in your thoughts and prayers. Through NO fault of their own they have (at least temporarily) lost their income stream.”

Reed said anyone who already purchased a ticket for any affected show has been issued a full refund by SeatEngine. Customers will see the refund on their statement in about 5-7 days.

For birthday club members, Reed said the business will send out an e-mail extending the expiration date of tickets that have already been sent and everything will be sorted out once the comedy club receives the go-ahead to resume performances.