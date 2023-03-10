EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Dept. is inviting the community to attend a fun, family-oriented event Saturday at Ascarate Park known as “Barks, Books, and Bait.”

As the name suggests, the event includes activities for pets, a celebration of reading and literacy, and a fishing derby for kids.

The first event, the 2023 Kid Fish Derby, kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and will run until noon. Children from the age of three all the way up to 16 are invited to try their luck with bait and fishing poles that are provided for participants.

Registration for the fishing event will last only until 9:30 a.m. inside the Ascarate Park Pavilion and requires parents to show an I.D. to register their children.

Also on Saturday from 8 am. to noon is a celebration of “National Read Across America Day.” Children should bring their favorite books to exchange with one another and to read with friends, family members, and their pets.

Free books will be provided throughout the day in addition to snacks for participants.

And finally, also between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. is the “Barks” portion of the event, which is hosted by the El Paso County Animal Welfare Dept. and seeks to raise money for pet services throughout the community.

In addition to a fundraiser, they’ll have a pop-up dog park, pet-friendly vendors, prizes, adoptions, free microchipping services, and more activities for you and your pets.

Ascarate Park is located in El Paso’s lower valley at 6900 Delta Drive.