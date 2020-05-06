Bank of America donates money to help several El Paso nonprofits during COVID-19 pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bank of America has donated $100 million to support communities around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those communities includes El Paso.

The bank said it has worked with several local nonprofits in the Sun City to provide aid to those who urgently need help.

Some of the organizations include the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region, Workforce Solutions Borderplex, and the University of Texas at El Paso.

In total, nine local nonprofits received funds from Bank of America.

“With the peak of coronavirus impact still ahead of us, El Paso nonprofits are doing incredible work to support our community in the face of daunting challenge and surging demand,” said Kristi Marcum, Bank of America El Paso market president. “Our partnerships with leading local nonprofits help them expand and deliver support that addresses some of our region’s most basic and pressing needs while giving them the flexibility they need to react to emergent issues.”

Below shows how some of the organizations will put the money to use:

-YWCA El Paso del Norte Region will dedicate funds received to their YWCA Cares Childcare program, which offers critical childcare services to parents working during the pandemic.

-El Paso’s Chapter of ASYMCA is using the funds to support online classes for 98 kids from military families and daycare services for children of parents continuing to work in El Paso.

-Workforce Solutions Borderplex will use the grant funds to work directly with foster youth through their Summer Youth Employment Program. The funding will allow the organization to offer virtual programming, internship assistance, and financial support to youth seeking employment.

-Casa de Peregrinos will use grant funds to provide 120,000 meals to more than 300 families on a monthly basis – a need that has significantly increased due to the coronavirus pandemic.

-The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief plans to use the donations to support their FreshStart program, dedicated to ending hunger by addressing the root causes of hunger, like adverse childhood experiences and social justice, as well as provide food to the pantry’s constituents.

-The University of Texas at El Paso will use the donation from Bank of America to continue providing food to UTEP students in need through the UTEP Food Pantry.

-El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is a critical lifeline for area residents facing food insecurity, and their received funds will directly provide 350,000 meals to El Paso citizens.

-The El Paso Community Foundation is initiating its Get Shift Done program, which provides wages and part-time jobs for workers facing unemployment as a result of the pandemic, which in turn staffs critical roles in El Paso’s food distribution network.

-El Paso Children’s Hospital is directing the funds toward purchasing bronchoscopes and sterilization machines for coronavirus isolation rooms. The bronchoscopes give doctors the ability to check for any respiratory abnormalities with microscopic cameras.

Officials said El Paso organizations have received $230,000 from Bank of America to support their vital operations.