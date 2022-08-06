EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Earlier this week, local nonprofit grant awardees were recognized by members of the El Paso Bank of America team.

Awardees were honored for their commitment to community development, workforce readiness, basic needs, and advancing racial equality and economic opportunity for individuals and families.

Bank of America officials share that the Coronavirus has had a “disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations who experienced increased unemployment and higher levels of infection.”

To mitigate these challenges, Bank of America partnered with organizations addressing the economic and social conditions that affect an individual’s health, access to community-based health services, crisis-prevention tied to family stabilization programs, and other poverty related issues.

2022 Grant Awardees include:

Casa de Peregrinos

El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation

El Paso Collaborative for Community and Economic Development

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger

Junior Achievement of the Desert Southwest

Kelly Memorial Food Pantry

Opportunity Center for the Homeless

Pioneers 21

Project ARRIBA

Project Vida

Rebuilding Together El Paso

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

University of Texas at El Paso – College of Business Administration

Workforce Solutions Borderplex Inc.

Young Women’s Christian Association El Paso Del Norte Region

