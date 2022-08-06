EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Earlier this week, local nonprofit grant awardees were recognized by members of the El Paso Bank of America team.
Awardees were honored for their commitment to community development, workforce readiness, basic needs, and advancing racial equality and economic opportunity for individuals and families.
Bank of America officials share that the Coronavirus has had a “disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations who experienced increased unemployment and higher levels of infection.”
To mitigate these challenges, Bank of America partnered with organizations addressing the economic and social conditions that affect an individual’s health, access to community-based health services, crisis-prevention tied to family stabilization programs, and other poverty related issues.
2022 Grant Awardees include:
- Casa de Peregrinos
- El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation
- El Paso Collaborative for Community and Economic Development
- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger
- Junior Achievement of the Desert Southwest
- Kelly Memorial Food Pantry
- Opportunity Center for the Homeless
- Pioneers 21
- Project ARRIBA
- Project Vida
- Rebuilding Together El Paso
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University of Texas at El Paso – College of Business Administration
- Workforce Solutions Borderplex Inc.
- Young Women’s Christian Association El Paso Del Norte Region
