Back-to-School Drive-Thru event happening at the end of the month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Paso Health, a locally operated non-profit health maintenance organization will host a Back-to-School Drive-Thru event on Saturday, July 31.

The drive is from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the El Paso County Coliseum, located at 4100 E. Paisano Drive, El Paso, Texas 79905.

The event is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. 1500 backpacks for school-age children, ages 3 through 18, and limited food baskets will be distributed at the drive-thru event. If children are not present, families are asked to provide proof of school enrollment such as a report card or school ID.

“We always look forward to our annual back-to-school event. This year will be monumental as so many students are heading to school in person for the first time since the spring of 2020. We are proud to support the effort to get students started off with supplies and families with food provisions,” said Frank Dominguez, President and CEO of El Paso Health. “The overall health and wellness of our community is our priority at El Paso Health.”