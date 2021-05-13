Babies “graduate” from Las Palmas neonatal intensive care unit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nurses and hospital held a special ceremony for babies leaving the Las Palmas Medical Center neonatal intensive care unit.

Babies were dressed in graduation caps and tassels as they left the NICU at the Las Palmas Medical Center. Hospital staff clapped and cheered as parents walked their children out of the unit with them in their arms.

The event was held as students around the area are preparing to graduate from schools. Hospital officials say they kept the spirit of the season as parents took their children home.

Babies wore onesies that said “peace out NICU, I’m moving in with my parents.” The adults were handed a NICU grad diploma with the birth date, weight, length, and discharge date of their children.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.