EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – For the 2021-2022 academic year, the AWCC awarded six $750 scholarships to the following EPCC students: April Campos, Alejandra Carrillo, Maria Fernanda Corral Barrera, Valerie Mendez, Ana Rojas Mendez, and Ashley Trojanowski.

The Association of Women in the Community College (AWCC) consists of women and men who come together to network, to share their talents with others in our community, and to help El Paso Community College (EPCC) students pursue their education.

The City’s Star on the Mountain was lit in honor of these students on June 11, 2022, which is the same evening as the AWCC Scholarship Reception for awardees and their families. The AWCC is committed to helping female students pursue their educational and professional dreams. AWCC scholarship recipients excel academically, serve their communities, and embody the AWCC mission.

The association offers book club discussions, fundraisers, and community service projects. Membership dues, along with fundraising, are used to provide scholarships to female EPCC students every year. Since 2002, the AWCC has awarded over $57,000 in scholarships.

The American Association for Women in Community Colleges is the leading national organization that champions women and maximizes their potential at community colleges. Founded in 1973, AAWCC provides education, career development, and advancement to women educators and students at community colleges. As a council of the American Association of Community Colleges, AAWCC and its members are committed to equity and education of all women students at community colleges across the nation.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.