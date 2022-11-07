Downtown El Paso Texas skyline seen just after sunset. 16 x 9 aspect ratio. Space for copy.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Museum of History (EPMH) invites the public to visit its new exhibit, “Away From Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories.”

According to EPMH, “Away from Home” explores off-reservation boarding schools in a kaleidoscope of voices.

The display contains stories of resilience and revitalization, agency and honor.

“Away from Home” opens Thursday, Nov. 10, at the El Paso Museum of History (EPMH).

Exhibition: “Away from Home: Native American Boarding School Stories”

Where: El Paso Museum of History

Runs: Thursday, Nov. 10 – Saturday, Jan.7, 2023

Museum Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 510 N. Santa Fe St. | El Paso, Texas | 79901

Admission: Free

For more information on the El Paso Museum of History, click here.

