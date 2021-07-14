Award-winning singer Khalid takes a sky ride in Virgin Galactic plane

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Award-winning singer Khalid released a new single this week during the Virgin Galactic space launch on Sunday and had one more memorable experience with the company.

In photos posted to the singer’s Instagram, Khalid can bee seen laying against one of the company’s planes in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.

Along with the photograph the singer posted video clips of his flight in the vehicle, where the plane can be seen making barrel-rolls. One video has audio where Khalid can be heard saying “oh, no!”

“Somewhere in the sky,” he wrote. “Here’s a photo dump of one of the best experiences of my life. Swipe to hear my soul leave my body.”

