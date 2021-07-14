Award-winning singer Khalid takes a sky ride in Virgin Galactic plane

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:
khalid_1501013413134.JPG

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Award-winning singer Khalid released a new single this week during the Virgin Galactic space launch on Sunday and had one more memorable experience with the company.

In photos posted to the singer’s Instagram, Khalid can bee seen laying against one of the company’s planes in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.

Along with the photograph the singer posted video clips of his flight in the vehicle, where the plane can be seen making barrel-rolls. One video has audio where Khalid can be heard saying “oh, no!”

“Somewhere in the sky,” he wrote. “Here’s a photo dump of one of the best experiences of my life. Swipe to hear my soul leave my body.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

KTSM 6pm news update 07/14/2021

El Paso Film Industry expanding

El Paso County Sheriff's Department identifies victim in shooting by Socorro Activities Center

ktsm 5pm news update 7 14

El Paso records over 200 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases

How many people have been vaccinated in El Paso?

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link