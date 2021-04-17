Award-winning actor BD Wong to speak in virtual NMSU event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Award-winning actor and activist BD Wong is set to speak on Asian-American experiences and issues of racism during a planned virtual event with the New Mexico State University.

Wong, best known for roles in American Horror Story and Jurassic Park, is scheduled to participate in the event on April 28 at 7:30 p.m. University officials say he may discuss experiences around rejection, stereotyping and racism.

He’ll also share his perspective on the diverse experiences of Asian-Americans in contemporary society and the importance of minority representation in creative media. The event is free and viewers must register on the school’s website.

The event is part of the university’s Spring Speakers Series presented by the William Conroy Honors College.

“Combining elements of personal life with a 30-year career portraying a wide array of characters, BD is in a unique position to reflect on both the diversity of human experience and the significance of minority representation in the media,” Phame Camarena, dean of the Honors College at NMSU said.

The event was originally scheduled for last year but was postponed due to the global pandemic.

Wong has appeared in various movies, TV shows and on Broadway, where he has been recognized for his performances. He has also written a memoir sharing details in his relationships and what he has endured during his life.

“Given current cultural trends and concerns about diversity and inequality in America right now, this is an especially important time to hear BD’s message,” Camarena said.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.