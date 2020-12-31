Auto theft ends in arrest in East El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UPDATE: An alleged auto theft ended in two arrests after the suspects crashed the vehicle and fled on foot.

El Paso Police Department officers with the auto theft unit pursued two suspects from the 9300 block of Viscount into De Gauille Place and Seminole Drive in East El Paso County.

Police say the suspects crashed into an unmarked law enforcement vehicle and fled on foot. They were later taken into custody.

The driver is charged with unauthorized use of vehicle and other charges. The passenger is charged with evading.

This story will be updated.