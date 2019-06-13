Authorities warn migrants about crossing rivers after bodies found in El Paso canals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Migrants crossing the border are putting themselves at risk when they enter the river or a canal, officials said.

The fast currents and the deep water levels are due to the Caballo dam being released recently.

Officials say more bodies are expected to be found as illegal crossings continue to increase over the summer.

Local advocates have been warning migrants in Juarez about the possible dangers of crossing the rivers and canals.

Organizations like the Hope Border Institute have put up signs and posters in about a dozen migrant shelters.

“What we need is awareness so that we don’t have deaths,” Dylan Corbett from the Hope Border Institute said. “If this initiative saves one child, this initiative saves one family. Then it’s been worth it.”

According to the Hope Border Institute, there are about 4,000 migrants in Juarez at the moment.