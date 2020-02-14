Breaking News
El Paso man turns himself in after allegedly killing his parents

Authorities in El Paso searching for wanted sex offender

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted sex offender who reportedly moved from his last known address, but failed to notify authorities.

Officials identified the individual as Brandon Shawn Gray.

According to investigators, the United States Probation Office and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies performed a home verification check. During the routine check, authorities learned that Gray no longer resided at the registered address.

Gray’s whereabouts are now unknown. Authorities tell KTSM that Gray failed to notify the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration Unit of his change of address.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Gray is now wanted on a Federal Probation warrant and an additional charge of Fail to Comply with Sex Offenders Duty to Register is forthcoming.

Authorities said Gray is a registered sex offender following a conviction of Transportation of Material Involving the Sexual Exploitation of Minors in Interstate Commerce and is currently on federal probation for the offense.

If you have information on the location of Brandon Shawn Gray, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Police continue searching for driver in hit & run crash that injured an El Paso firefighter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police continue searching for driver in hit & run crash that injured an El Paso firefighter"

El Paso FBI warns of romance scams ahead of Valentine's Day.

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso FBI warns of romance scams ahead of Valentine's Day."

Dating apps share intimate information

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dating apps share intimate information"

Fort Hancock Fire Chief Dies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Hancock Fire Chief Dies"

EPPD Spokesman accused in lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPPD Spokesman accused in lawsuit"

Las Cruces woman arrested after her 3-year-old daughter tested positive for meth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Cruces woman arrested after her 3-year-old daughter tested positive for meth"
More Local