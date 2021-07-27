August 3 memorial events begin this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) With the second-year anniversary approaching of the tragic mass shooting in El Paso where 23 people were killed at the Cielo Vista Walmart, several community remembrance events begins this week.

The second anniversary is August 3, but some events start at the end of the week.

The El Paso County Judge’s Office, in coordination with the United Way of El Paso County and its El Paso United Family Resiliency Center, invites the community to participate in a “Month of Unity and Healing” to help light a path toward goodwill as we approach the two-year mark of the August 3rd, 2019 tragedy.

The series of events, conversations, and activities are meant to promote community-wide healing as well as foster an appreciation for El Paso’s rich history and heritage.

The El Paso United FRC is proud to host the “Love for El Paso” website and its calendar of events including:

Luminaria Drive-Thru on July 30 & 31- Hosted by United Way and FRC

Healing Garden Unveiling on August 3, 2021- Hosted by The County of El Paso

The Luminaria Drive-Thru, 8:30 pm-11:00 pm: Honor the two-year mark by driving through a brightly lit Ascarate Park, which will be lined with luminarias intended to allow guests to remember and reflect together but safely at a distance. The luminaria pathway will symbolize the community’s road toward a resilient future. The luminaria pathway will also include the sounds and melodies of local musicians spread across the park. Attendees are encouraged to decorate their vehicles as a symbol of their #LOVEFORELPASO.

Healing Garden Unveiling, open to the public on August 4th: Visit the County of El Paso Healing Garden created to be a welcoming place for individuals and families to find comfort, healing, and a place to honor those who lost their lives due to the August 3rd tragedy. Located at Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta Dr, El Paso, TX 79905.

