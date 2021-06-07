Attorney of El Paso mother in viral video says it “showcases how easily breached the schools are”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The attorney of a mother featured who posted a video of herself sneaking into her daughter’s middle school to test campus security says it’s an example of how “easily breached the schools are.”

Attorney Theresa Caballero released a statement on Monday saying an individual can walk into a public school and spend an entire day undetected. She represents Casey Garcia, the 30-year-old woman seen in the video on YouTube.

“For parents concerned about drugs in school hallways and school shootings, this video showcases how easily breached the schools are,” Caballero stated. “Furthermore, Ms. Garcia getting arrested on a felony charge illustrates how quickly a concerned parent can be branded a criminal when a school district is nationally exposed.”

Garcia walked the halls of Garcia Enriquez Middle School in San Elizario. At the end of the day, she turned herself in to the principal after a teacher noticed she was not a student.

She faces charges of criminal trespass and tampering with government records.

