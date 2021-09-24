Asylum: Big city terror comes to El Paso

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re coming up on the spookiest holiday of the year people in El Paso will be happy to know that a different hunted house concept is set up on the West side.

World renowned artist Danny Vasquez is a Los Angeles based designer and producer that creates for the biggest stars in Hollywood. The high profile artist came to El Paso a couple of years ago and fell in love with the feel of the city saying,

After looking around at what El Paso has to offer Vasquez said that there was an opportunity to bring a haunted experience to the city and he wanted to present the community with an experience different from anything they have ever seen.

“It was just that time of year, we normally do this in L.A. and I wanted to see what there was around here in El Paso and I saw one or two things and it was just a different feel and we thought we could do that here as well.”

Vasquez has planned each room and hallway down to the very detail as to make the experience as real as possible for visitors and says that his goal is to make sure The Asylum impacts every person who walks through the tour.

“We want our guests to be immersed in the action so we have actors interact with them in a scripted sense and they will take part in the Asylum haunt instead of walking aimlessly.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

09-24-21 5p Asylum Danny Vasquez

UTEP President Diana Natalicio Announces Retirement

Weather 1st hour

Migrants flown into El Paso arrive at Border Patrol Processing Center

El Paso sees decline in child illnesses

El Chuco Inspirations: Local woodworker creates 'healing flutes'

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link