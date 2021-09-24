Asylum: Big city terror comes to El Paso

We’re coming up on the spookiest holiday of the year people in El Paso will be happy to know that a different hunted house concept is set up on the West side.

World renowned artist Danny Vasquez is a Los Angeles based designer and producer that creates for the biggest stars in Hollywood. The high profile artist came to El Paso a couple of years ago and fell in love with the feel of the city saying,

After looking around at what El Paso has to offer Vasquez said that there was an opportunity to bring a haunted experience to the city and he wanted to present the community with an experience different from anything they have ever seen.

“It was just that time of year, we normally do this in L.A. and I wanted to see what there was around here in El Paso and I saw one or two things and it was just a different feel and we thought we could do that here as well.”

Vasquez has planned each room and hallway down to the very detail as to make the experience as real as possible for visitors and says that his goal is to make sure The Asylum impacts every person who walks through the tour.

“We want our guests to be immersed in the action so we have actors interact with them in a scripted sense and they will take part in the Asylum haunt instead of walking aimlessly.”