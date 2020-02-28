Astronaut Danny Olivas is one of UTEP’s most celebrated alums. A bungled contract shattered their relationship.

Before becoming an astronaut, Danny Olivas grew up in El Paso, graduating from Burges High School and the University of Texas at El Paso. (Justin Hamel/El Paso Matters)

A 10-month investigation by El Paso Matters shows that UTEP was slow to answer Olivas’ concerns and those responses were incomplete and inaccurate at times. The investigation found that errors by the university’s Office of Research and Sponsored Projects went undiscovered for years, in part because the university’s internal controls didn’t call for regular financial reviews of such contracts. Efforts to fully recover the $337,000 error may not be successful.

When he was an undergraduate engineering student at UTEP, Danny Olivas learned that the way to investigate failures was persistent questioning.

“I found it really fascinating to understand how things broke,” Olivas said. He learned a simple mantra when conducting root cause investigations. “You ask the five whys. If you go back five whys, usually you start getting closer to the root of what the real problem was.”

That inquisitiveness served Olivas well when he became an astronaut. He was one of the investigators charged by NASA with understanding how the space shuttle Columbia was destroyed while re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere in 2003, killing seven astronauts he considered friends. Olivas believes he was spared a similar fate aboard Atlantis in 2007 because repeated questioning about how to repair damage to that shuttle led to him making a spacewalk to repair a critical thermal blanket.

Olivas’ success as an astronaut made him one of the University of Texas at El Paso’s best-known graduates. In 2006, he was given UTEP’s Distinguished Alumni Award, the university’s highest honor for a former student.

In 2013, three years after he left NASA, UTEP announced with great fanfare that Olivas was returning to the university in a part-time role to lead a new space safety program.

Five years later, Olivas began to ask repeated questions about an error that cost Texas taxpayers $337,000 in a $5 million contract he brought to the university. “It’s the way my brain is wired. I’m constantly asking the question, ‘why?’” he said.

