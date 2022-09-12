EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man allegedly attacked a motorist who was driving down an Upper Valley street with a machete, leading to a SWAT standoff.

On Friday, September 9, El Paso Police arrested 65-year-old Alfredo Ramirez after he had barricaded himself in his home along the 5900 block of Sixta for several hours. Initial reports stated that Ramirez turned himself in after police deployed gas. Ramirez was charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

The incident began when a man was driving on Sixta to visit a family in the neighborhood. That is when Ramirez, without provocation, reportedly ran out into the street and proceeded to strike the victim’s truck with a machete, police said. The victim got out of his truck and Ramirez then allegedly hit the victim over the shoulder with the weapon.

During the SWAT standoff, an unrelated incident happened resulting in two other men being arrested on a variety of charges.

A man, later identified as 25-year-old Christian Gabriel Ramos, drove up to the perimeter set by police, disregarded instructions from an officer and tried to drive around a police car. That’s when Ramos was stopped by a second officer, according to police.

The officer ordered Ramos to exit his car but when he refused, the officer tried to open the suspect’s door. Ramos then allegedly sped away, driving several more yards before again coming to a stop, police said.

Another officer responded to assist in arresting Ramos and a struggle ensued. That’s when a man, identified as Carlos Cristobal Ramos, age 52 and claiming to be the first suspect’s uncle, walked up and punched one of the police officers in the face, police reported.

Both were eventually placed under arrest. The elder Ramos is facing a charge of assaulting a police officer. The younger Ramos is charged with interfering with public duties and resisting arrest or transport.