Ascarate Park to close on Mother’s Day; golf course to remain open to golfers who reserved time

by: KTSM Staff

Ascarate Park could be getting a multi-million dollar upgrad_20160223051608

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department will be closing Ascarate Park to patrons on Sunday, May 10, officials said in a press release.

However, officials said that the Ascarate Golf Course will remain open on May 10 to golfers who have a reserved tee time.

As KTSM 9 News has reported, Ascarate Park reopened on May 1, but with limited amenities such as walking/biking trails, fishing, kayaking, and handball courts.

Officials said these amenities will be available to the public once again on Monday, May 11 beginning from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All County Parks remain closed, no social gatherings or use of picnic shelters, basketball courts, sports fields are allowed until further notice, according to officials.

Walking paths are opened with CDC guidelines in place, officials said.

A full list of restrictions and guidelines for both Ascarate Park and Ascarate Golf Course can be found at www.epcountyparks.com

