Breaking News
Health officials report two new deaths in El Paso due to COVID-19 and 78 new cases

Ascarate Park to be closed to the public during Memorial Day Weekend

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ascarate Park will be closed to the public during Memorial Day Weekend starting Saturday, May 23 to Monday, May 25.

That’s according to the El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department.

Officials made the move in order to limit large gatherings during Memorial Day weekend.

However, officials said that the Ascarate Golf Course will only be open to golfers who have reserved tee time.

As KTSM 9 News has reported, Ascarate Park opened on May 1 with limited amenities, such as walking/biking trails, fishing, kayaking, and handball courts.

Officials said the amenities would be available to the public once again on Tuesday, May 26 beginning from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A full list of restrictions and guidelines for both the Ascarate Park and Ascarate Golf Course can be found at www.epcountyparks.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso woman killed, 6 others injured in Santa Teresa crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso woman killed, 6 others injured in Santa Teresa crash"

El Paso Cellist Zuill Bailey performs live music for food bank volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Cellist Zuill Bailey performs live music for food bank volunteers"

The Wait

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Wait"

Newsfeed Now for May 20, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 20, 2020"

Two firefighters taken to local hospital following Vado brush fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two firefighters taken to local hospital following Vado brush fire"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link