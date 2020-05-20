Ascarate Park to be closed to the public during Memorial Day Weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ascarate Park will be closed to the public during Memorial Day Weekend starting Saturday, May 23 to Monday, May 25.

That’s according to the El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department.

Officials made the move in order to limit large gatherings during Memorial Day weekend.

However, officials said that the Ascarate Golf Course will only be open to golfers who have reserved tee time.

As KTSM 9 News has reported, Ascarate Park opened on May 1 with limited amenities, such as walking/biking trails, fishing, kayaking, and handball courts.

Officials said the amenities would be available to the public once again on Tuesday, May 26 beginning from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A full list of restrictions and guidelines for both the Ascarate Park and Ascarate Golf Course can be found at www.epcountyparks.com.