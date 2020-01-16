Ascarate Park restocks their small lake with Rainbow Trout

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Parks and Recreation is receiving over 1,500 rainbow trout from the Texas Park and Wildlife Department today.

A release states the fish drop was originally meant for Ascarate’s larger lake, however, after testing the waters, a low moderate algae toxicity was found.

The small lake’s water quality was also tested and showed no signs of toxicity, and therefore will be the new home for the rainbow trout, the release said.

Officials say golden algae occurs in water worldwide and is very common in west and central Texas especially during cold weather.

Golden algae posses no threat to humans, however, it can kill large numbers of fish. The Texas Park and Wildlife Department reaffirms that fish are still safe to eat and they will continue working closely with the Parks and Recreation Department to ensure the water quality is suitable before the next lake stocking.