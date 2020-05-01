Ascarate Park and Golf Course to reopen Friday with restrictions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, El Paso County Parks and Recreation will re-open Ascarate Park and Golf Course with restrictions in an effort to slowly reopen businesses and parks in El Paso.

The re-opening is in response to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Mayor Dee Margo’s amendment to Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders issued on April 27 calling to re-open the Texas economy.

Officials said Ascarate Park will re-open on May 1 beginning at 5:30 a.m.

The walking/biking trails, tennis, and handball courts will be open along with fishing and kayaking at the lake.

Playgrounds, basketball courts, and sports fields will remain closed during this time.

Ascarate Golf Course will re-open at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, May 1, with guidelines in place.

A few restrictions include:

Groups of more than four (4) golfers are not allowed. Only golfers are allowed on the course.

Players are not allowed to arrive at the course more than ten (10) minutes prior to their tee time and must maintain social distancing while waiting for their tee time. Players must leave the course immediately when their round is finished.

Golfers maintaining the required six feet of social distancing are not required to wear face coverings during play.

Golfers are required to wear face coverings while in the pro shop and anytime they are not able to maintain six feet of social distancing while on the course.

A full list of restrictions and guidelines for both Ascarate Park and Ascarate Golf Course can be found at www.epcountyparks.com###