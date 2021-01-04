Ascarate Golf Course expected to reopen Jan. 15

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County is scheduled to reopen Ascarate Golf Course by mid-January if conditions concerning the spread of the coronavirus meet certain thresholds.

The El Paso County Commissioners Court directed that the course reopen on Jan. 15 during its Monday morning meeting. The commissioners say they’ve received calls and messages from their constituents asking to reopen the golf course.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said he has heard from the Ascarate Association and that they’ve been patient. And, that some of the challenges will be maintaining social distancing for people from different households and where players typically do not wear masks while playing.

“To say that we will be opening on the 15th and then if there is a spike people will understand that we backtracked on it,” Samaniego said. “And, if not we’re ready to move in on the 15th.”

Commissioner David Stout of Precinct 2, which includes the golf course, said an argument used to reopen the course is because it is a way to exercise and is safer because it is outside. Other golf courses are open, he added.

Carlos Leon, commissioner of Precinct 1, said opening the course brings in the issue of protecting county employees who operate the course. But he agreed on opening the course.

County Chief Administrator Betsy C. Keller recommended a threshold to opening the course with the rate of hospitalizations and positive test results related to the coronavirus.

The court agreed to a threshold where hospitalization rates related to the coronavirus had to be under 20 percent and cumulative positive rates had to remain under 15 percent.