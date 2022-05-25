EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Nothing says summer like the El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department opening its Ascarate Aquatics Center this Memorial Day weekend.

The pool will open for public swim beginning this Saturday, May 28th.

The Ascarate Aquatics Center will offer two swim sessions with Memorial Day hours over the holiday weekend.

Saturday, May 28 & Sunday May 29:

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day):

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.



In the first Saturday of June, the pool will be available to the public seven days a week, with two sessions available.

Saturday, June 4

Session 1: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Session 2: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Ascarate Aquatics Center is located inside Ascarate Park at 6900 Delta.

The cash only entrance fee for Ascarate pool is $3 for adults and $2 youth. Re-entry will not be allowed. Tent rentals are available for each swim session and can be reserved by contacting the administrative offices at 915-771-2380 during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8a.m. to 5p.m.

Opening dates for the outer County Pools, which include Veterans Pool (Fabens), and Gallegos Pool will be announced at a later time.

The public is encouraged to follow the El Paso County Parks & Recreation social media pages @epcountyparks, or their website www.epcountyparks.com for updates.

