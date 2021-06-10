Ascarate Aquatics Center only hosting evening swim on Saturday

Local

by: Kelly Moreno

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County officials say the Ascarate Aquatics Center will be closed to the public for a partial part of the day on Saturday. 

On June 12, the pool will be closed between noon and 5 p.m., according to the El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department.

Officials say a previously scheduled event will take place while the pool is closed. But it will reopen to the public later that day. An evening swim session scheduled between 6 pm and 8 pm.

On Sunday, June 13 the Ascarate pool will return to its normal operating hours. Including two swim sessions between 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit www.epcountyparks.com.

