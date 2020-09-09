EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With COIVD-19 cases declining in El Paso County, some businesses are anxious to be given the green light to increase their operating capacity.

City leaders say they are cautiously optimistic but don’t know yet when health orders will be lifted.

The iconic Rosa’s Cantina has been operating as a restaurant, rather than a bar with food, due to COVID-19 regulations.

“We had to definitely get a new permit in order to open up as restaurant, rather than just a bar with a restaurant,” said Patricia Telles, owner of Rosa’s Cantina.

However, she says they are eager to return to normal operations given the declining COVID-19 cases.

“I think we’ve proven ourselves,” Telles said. “I think if you’re high risk, you take care of yourself, and if we all take care of ourselves, numbers will continue to decline. We should be able to open up at least 75 percent, and hopefully 100 percent.

“I’m hoping that they do loosen things, because with those numbers declining, I’m hoping that the mayor and the governor work together and they can loosen the reins a little bit,” said Telles.

Mayor Dee Margo told KTSM 9 News that it’s up to Texas Governor Greg Abbott whether or not businesses can increase capacity. However, he says the decline in cases has him feeling optimistically cautious.

“I’m going to reserve my comments on how well we’re doing. I think it’s very positive and if it continues throughout the state of Texas like this, then the governor will do more in a way of opening our economy, which is also critical,” said Margo.

He added that it doesn’t just depend on El Paso, but the whole state.

“If there’s a heavy spike in Dallas, or problems in another part of the state, it just depends. But he’s also been receptive to letting areas that are separate from other areas do their own things, so to speak, so there’s a potential there,” Margo explained.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza, of the El Paso County and City Health Authority, says some days numbers will go up, but adds that new cases of COVID-19 have declined in El Paso since the beginning of August.

“We were at 32.4 cases per 100 thousand. Now we are at 9.7 cases per 100 thousand, so that is just about a 70-percent decrease in just one month,” Ocaranza said.

Ocaranza added that restaurants have been doing a good job of keeping customers safe.

As for Rosa’s Cantina, the owners are hopeful that numbers will keep going down and that they can get back to business as they have for the past 63 years. For now it will be more chips and salsa than drinks at the bar.