As colder weather hits the Borderland, animal shelters in need of blankets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s getting cold in the Borderland, and the area’s animal shelters need help keeping shelter animals warm this season.

Sunland Park Animal Control is in need of blankets, towels and other items to keep animals warm since they are kept in outdoor cages.

To donate blankets, towels and food, stop by the Sunland Park City Hall at 1000 McNutt Rd., Sunland Park, NM 88063.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is doing its part to help with a blanket drive to benefit El Paso Animal Services. The drive is being held until Dec. 31.

New or gently used blankets (must be washed before donation) can be dropped off at the following locations:

Sheriff’s Office Headquarters – 3850 Justice Dr.

Cash donations are also accepted.

For more information, contact Deputy Josie Ramirez at (915) 538-2098.

