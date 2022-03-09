Exhibit Features Work by El Pasoans Obed Arzaga & Terrance Flores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso International Airport and the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department are presenting the works of Obed Arzaga and Terrance Flores at the Art Windows of El Paso gallery, now on display in the La Placita Shopping area near the main lobby prior to security.



Obed Arzaga is a local artist who works in education. A self-described lifelong artist, Arzaga has studied at El Paso Community College and the University of Texas at El Paso. His work is inspired by the architectural landmarks of El Paso and uses watercolor combined with ink drawing as his primary medium to capture the unique character of his subjects.



Terrance Flores is a self-taught artist whose background in graphic design and carpentry has influenced his work. He draws inspiration from other well-known local artists such as Luis Jimenez, Tom Lea, and his father. He draws his stylistic inspiration from pop art and local landscapes, his choice of medium is oils and enamels applied with long stylistic brushstrokes and bright colors.



The Airport is proud to showcase the talent of local artists, Obed Arzaga and Terrance Flores at the Art Windows of El Paso. It is great to bring back this wonderful program that means so much to the traveling public, artists, and the community. Sam Rodriguez, Aviation Director, El Paso



This is the 58th Art Windows of El Paso exhibit since its inception in the early 2000s. The program was on a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic and drop in passengers. Though the exhibit has changed locations over the years, the goal to promote local talent has remained the same and has featured about 84 individual local artists who are now chosen through a jury-selection process.



The current exhibit will be displayed through April 29, 2022

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.