EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) and Parks and Recreation is once again inviting the public to Art in the Park this weekend.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, at Memorial Park (1701 North Copia) the free, weekend-long festival marks the return of the popular event that features activities for people of all ages, including more than 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities, hands-on activities, live art exhibits, a pop-up by Las Artistas, live entertainment and food trucks.



Courtesy: City of El Paso Parks & Recreation Department

“We’re excited to bring back a long-loved event to one of our most historical parks,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.

Courtesy: City of El Paso Parks & Recreation Department

The Art in the Park schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Music/Performance Lineup:

Saturday, June 25

10 to 10:30 a.m.: Ballet Folklorico Tierra Bella

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: DJ Kasual

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Ballet Folklorico Quetzales

3 to 4:30 p.m.: Four Bridges String Quartet

5 to 6 p.m.: Mariachi Alegre

7 to 8 p.m.: As the City Sleeps

Sunday, June 26:

11 a.m. to noon: Footprints

12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: DJ Luisa Houseworks

