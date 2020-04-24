Arrest warrant issued for Chaparral man accused of Child Abuse/Criminal Sexual Penetration of a minor

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chaparral man accused of Child Abuse and Criminal Sexual Penetration of a minor.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office issued the arrest warrant for 55-year-old Pedro Orrantia.

According to investigators, Orrantia is also accused of taking part in other other crimes.

Authorities said he was last seen at an address off of McCombs in Chaparral, New Mexico.

You are asked to call the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office if you know the whereabouts of Orrantia.

The Sheriff’s Office number is 575-527-0759.