Arrest made in Canutillo hardware store theft

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman in connection to a True Value Hardware store theft last month.

The store manager at the hardware store told law enforcement Gabriella Tomi Castaneda allegedly took $450.02 from the cashier’s register at the Canutillo location on Doniphan Drive. She allegedly visited the store at 11 a.m. on June 8, a news release says.

Detectives drew up an arrest warrant for Castaneda with a charge of Theft of Property on a bond of $1,500.

On July 7, deputies arrested Castaneda on the 100 block of Washington Street in Anthony, Texas. She remains behind bars in the El Paso County Detention Facility in Downtown El Paso.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Stabbing in Central El Paso

City Reps. respond to top executive raises

Texas DPS identifies suspect killed after altercation with trooper

KTSM 6pm news update 07/14/2021

How border restrictions will impact Juárez students returning to El Paso for in-person learning

El Paso Film Industry expanding

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link