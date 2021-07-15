Arrest made in Canutillo hardware store theft

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman in connection to a True Value Hardware store theft last month.

The store manager at the hardware store told law enforcement Gabriella Tomi Castaneda allegedly took $450.02 from the cashier’s register at the Canutillo location on Doniphan Drive. She allegedly visited the store at 11 a.m. on June 8, a news release says.

Detectives drew up an arrest warrant for Castaneda with a charge of Theft of Property on a bond of $1,500.

On July 7, deputies arrested Castaneda on the 100 block of Washington Street in Anthony, Texas. She remains behind bars in the El Paso County Detention Facility in Downtown El Paso.

