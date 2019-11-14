Arrest affidavit sheds details in El Paso teen murder case where father was arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso father is accused of murdering his daughter during a heated argument over a cellphone.

Ghari Ingraham, 39, has been charged in the murder of 17-year-old Carissia Ingraham.

According to the El Paso Police Department, Carissia’s body was first discovered on Nov. 10 at around 10:42 a.m. by a man who was fishing at the Rio Grande River.

Police were then dispatched near the intersection of Executive Center Boulevard and West Paisano Drive where they met up with the reporting party who then showed them the body in the river.

Police said on Nov. 11, the suspect contacted the El Paso Police Department to report his daughter missing.

An arrest affidavit states that Ghari told police that he got into a verbal argument with his daughter on Nov. 9 and that after the fight she took off to work, but never returned home.

The arrest affidavit then goes on to state that investigators contacted the victim’s manager who told them she did not show up to work on Nov. 10, the day her body was found.

A co-worker who also happens to live in the same area as the victim told police he worked with the teen on Nov. 9 and after work, they walked home together and he saw the teen enter her apartment on the night of Nov. 9, the affidavit said.

The arrest affidavit then states that investigators contacted Ghari again who then changed his story and said the victim had come back home after work.

The father was taken to Police Headquarters and during a recorded interview, confessed to killing his daughter during an argument over the victim’s cell phone, investigators said.

An autopsy report showed the victim had bruises along her neck area and had trauma like markings on her chest.

Investigators said the defendant confessed to having placed the victim in a chokehold until she no longer kicked.