Area school districts request TEA waivers; Fabens ISD delays in-person instruction for 2 weeks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, area superintendents met with officials from the City of El Paso Department of Health to discuss concerns over the continued rise in COVID-19 rates in El Paso County.

Health Department officials advised that further reopening plans should be postponed.

In accordance with this advice, officials with the Canutillo, Clint, El Paso and Socorro school districts said they are requesting waivers from the TExas Education Agency to continue remote learning.

EPISD last week announced a postponement until Oct. 26. Pending approval from the TEA and Board of Trustees, EPISD will submit a waiver request for continued remote learning through December 2020.

SISD will submit an additional transition waiver request to the TEA to extend the district’s return to school phase-in plan timeframe beyond the previously approved eight-week period, which is set to expire Oct. 9. Pending approval, the waiver would allow SISD to continue providing remote instruction to all students not already receiving instruction on campus through December 2020.

Pending approval, the Canutillo and Clint school districts will submit an additional transition waiver request to the TEA to hold the current number of students receiving in-person instruction. If the local community health improves to levels established in partnership with the Health Department and local school districts during this time period, schools will reopen to serve additional students who wish to return to campus at an earlier date.

Clint ISD is requesting a waiver that extends its transition time through Nov. 9, with students back for face-to-face instruction during the week of Nov. 2. Current student groups who are in attendance will continue in-school instruction. Those students who requested on-campus instruction will follow this phase-in schedule:

Nov. 2: Pre-K, Kindergarten, 6th grade and 9th grade

Nov. 3: No School

Nov. 4: 1st grade and 2nd grade, 7th grade, 10th grade

Nov. 5: 3rd grade, 4th grade, 8th grade, 11th grade

Nov. 6: 5th grade and 12th grade

Parents with siblings can contact their principal to allow students from the same household to attend at the same time during the phase-in week.

Fabens ISD delays face-to-face instruction

Fabens Independent School District will delay campus entry of additional students for at least two weeks, District officials said on Wednesday.

Students who were already attending on-campus instruction may continue to attend.

Fabens ISD will continue to monitor the data presented by the El Paso Health Department and determine a date for admitting additional face-to-face students requested in the latest survey.

The decision comes after the District reviewed the latest instructional model survey results from parents. FISD officials said the delay is due to increased hospitalization and positivity rates.