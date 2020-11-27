Are you getting carried away on Black Friday?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Black Friday might mean good deals, but are you going overboard, purchasing things you don’t need?

Sales are intended to get buyers into stores and purchase things they don’t necessarily need and to get buyers to spend more money than they intended to, said Frank Cabano, an assistant professor of Marketing at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Shoppers often get a little carried away because Black Friday is seen as a competitive events, he said. That’s why it’s important to have a game plan when heading out for good sales.

“Know what you want or need, know what really you’re there to purchase and stick to it, stick to that plan,” Cabano said. “Don’t be driven, again, by that emotional system when you’re there and your adrenaline is pumping. And you see, ‘oh this looks like a good deal, good product, and, oh, there is only one left, let me get it before someone else snatches it.’ Don’t be driven by those type of impulses.”

Cabano said that if you buy the things you need and want, rather than simply buying impulsively, you will be much happier in the long run and you won’t regret spending money.

At The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso in Canutillo, stores were not open as early as they have in previous years and they’re keeping safety measures in place to keep customers safe.

Many stores at the Outlet Shoppes and malls in the area are offering curbside pickup to help reduce contact between shoppers and employees.

