EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Downtown Deck Plaza is a project which could be constructed over the Interstate 10 between Campbell Street and Prospect Street. Funded by the federal government and a matching subsidy from the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation, the feasibility study, which includes planning, architecture and engineering, is expected to provide a green space and other amenities over the I-10.

“We are grateful for the engagement of the community in the feasibility study process,” said Tracy J. Yellen, CEO of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, which created the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation to support the development of this once-in-a-generation opportunity. “We look forward to reporting back to the community on the work the Stantec planning team has been doing over the last two months and getting feedback on the early results of this work.”

Members of the public are encouraged to attend to the presentation of the concept on the following dates and locations, where they will have the opportunity to voice their opinion: