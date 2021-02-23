April ends the waiver period for expired Texas Driver’s Licenses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM-TV) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says state issued drivers license holders will no longer have a 60-day waiver period for expired cards after April 14th, 2021.

The waiver was allowed when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Now, DPS says residents with expired cards need to make an appointment through their website portal, as the Texas DPS has a new policy procedure.

Customers can also have the option of renewing by phone, by calling 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639). All the associated costs will be the same as if they were to renew in person. In addition, a lot of Texas residents can bypass going in person or scheduling an appointment through a webpage.

For those who need to make an in-person visit, hours of operation have expanded between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Residents are strongly encouraged an online scheduler.

Certain offices offer limited same-day appointments but it will be on a first come, first serve basis. There will also be a “standby” list, which means they will have to wait within the office until called due to a “no show” or cancellation.

All COVID-19 standards and protocols will be enforced at each Texas DPS Office to reinforce a safe environment.