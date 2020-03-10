Apple okays disinfecting devices

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Apple has updated its website to let I-phone, I-pad, and Mac owners know that it is okay to clean their devices with disinfectant wipes, amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Apple had previously advised against using anything other than water because some substances can wear down the coating it applies to keep the devices looking their best.

Apple said not to use bleach, and avoid getting moisture in any openings, and don’t submerge your product in any cleaning agents.

For more information on how to clean your Apple products Click Here.