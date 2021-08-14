Antonio Basco, husband of Aug. 3 victim, dies nearly two years after laying wife to rest

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Antonio Basco, who was embraced by the El Paso community after his wife was killed in the Aug. 3 shooting, has died, according to Perches Funeral Homes.

It is unclear how Basco died but a memorial service is being planned for him at the La Paz Faith Center in Central El Paso. A day and time has not been setup.

Basco publicly mourned the loss of his wife, Margie Reckard, in the aftermath of the mass shooting two years ago. A public memorial service was held for Reckard at the same center where El Pasoans packed the building, which holds 500.

People lined the sidewalk outside the center to comfort Basco as he said goodbye to Reckard that day on Aug. 16, 2019.

“We invite you as a community to join us and show him some El Paso love,” Perches Funeral Homes said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

ktsm web update 10pm 8-13-2021

Woman drowns in Central El Paso home, 2-year-old granddaughter in critical condition

Flooding at Loop 375 and Montana

Retention ponds filled with 50-million gallons of water during heavy rainfall

Fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Executive Center

Doña Ana County Commissioners Court votes to request state of emergency after severe flooding in La Union

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link