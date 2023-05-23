EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At least 15 alleged stolen vehicles were recovered in Anthony, New Mexico by law officials on Monday evening near Pena Street.

Multiple Anthony Police vehicles were seen at the scene where motorcycles, an ATV, and motorcycles were being loaded onto tow trucks.

APD posted a message on Facebook asking the public to avoid the area, and confirming there was no immediate threat to the safety of the community.

KTSM spoke with Anthony’s Police Chief Vanessa Ordonez who told us officers came across a vehicle that was being stolen near Pena Street Monday morning. During the investigation, it was revealed that a combination of motorcycles, trailers, cars, and utility vehicles were located on the premises. Later that night they were towed away from the location.

Credit: Anthony Pina – KTSM

Credit: Anthony Pina – KTSM

Anthony Police Department says right now they are trying to contact every registered owner of the stolen vehicles.

This is still an active investigation. So far, no charges have been filed in the incident.