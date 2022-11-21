ANTHONY, Texas (KTSM) – The Anthony Texas Police Department is allowing its officers to deviate from the traditional clean-shaven look to grow out facial hair for men and dyed hair for female officers.
The officers selected paid a participation fee of $100, which funds were used to purchase all the fixings for a thanksgiving dinner.
The non-profit organizations, Adults & Youth United Development Association (AYUDA) donated 65 turkeys to feed families this Thanksgiving.
Big 8 Lowes food store donated items to reduce the cost of the meals.
Families have been nominated to receive the meals which will be provided to them on Tuesday, November 22 at 9 a.m. at the Anthony Police Department Headquarters located at 401 Wildcat Dr.
