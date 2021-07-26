Anthony ISD students back in the classroom

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Anthony Independent School District welcomed back students for in-person learning at full capacity today for the first time since March 2020.



AISD, along with all Texas school districts, cannot enforce mask mandates at its school campuses under Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order No. GA-36, which says school districts cannot mandate face coverings on governmental properties.

An AISD spokesperson said students and staff were seen voluntarily wearing a mask on campus on Monday.



The spokesperson said AISD is taking preventative measures to protect students and staff from COVID-19.

Students’ desks are spaced out an arm’s length. Hand sanitizers are also available inside each classroom and plastic desk shields are available for students who want to add a layer of protection to their desks.



The district used ESSER funds in 2020 to install air purifying systems in all our schools. AISD anticipates

installing more plasma air purifiers in our gyms and buses this September with additional ESSER funds.



