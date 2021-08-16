Anthony Independent School District hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Anthony Independent School District and University Medical Center are teaming up to provide COVID-19 vaccination to the community.

The event will be on Thursday at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Anthony High School Gym at 825 Wildcat Drive. It will be free and open to the public. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for people ages 12 and older.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 will need a parent or legal guardian with them or have written permission from their parents or legal guardian to get a shot.

“If a person received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine but missed their second dose, they can show their vaccination card at the AISD clinic and get their second shot,” a news release says.

A return clinic will be held on Sept. 9, to administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.