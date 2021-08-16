Anthony Independent School District hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Anthony Independent School District and University Medical Center are teaming up to provide COVID-19 vaccination to the community.
The event will be on Thursday at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Anthony High School Gym at 825 Wildcat Drive. It will be free and open to the public. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for people ages 12 and older.
Children between the ages of 12 and 17 will need a parent or legal guardian with them or have written permission from their parents or legal guardian to get a shot.
“If a person received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine but missed their second dose, they can show their vaccination card at the AISD clinic and get their second shot,” a news release says.
A return clinic will be held on Sept. 9, to administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.