El Paso Department of Public Health reports 5 new deaths due to COVID-19

Another person taken into custody over an online threat, according to El Paso F.B.I.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The F.B.I. in El Paso said a person responsible for an online threat on Wednesday was taken into custody. However, the details of the threat remain unclear.

The F.B.I. sent out the tweet at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday saying the F.B.I., El Paso Police, and the City of Socorro took action to keep the community safe.

Officials then thanked the residents who reported the incident.

El Paso Police later tweeted that social media threats are no joke and will be investigated.

The City of Socorro later saying in a tweet, “Through our law enforcement partnership we were able to prevent any harm coming to our community. Thank you to everyone involved.”

This is the second time in less than a week a person has posted threatening messages online.

On Friday, May 9, authorities arrested 29-year-old Alex Barron of Horizon City after he allegedly posted threatening messages online directed at El Paso Walmart stores.

Officials have not released the name of the person who was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The F.B.I. later sent a warning saying all online threats would be investigated whether it’s a joke or not.

