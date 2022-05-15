EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – According to Annunciation House, nearly 120 refugees were released to the streets of El Paso early Sunday morning.

Director of the Annunciation House, Ruben Garcia, said in a tweet on Sunday following the release, that “[ICE] felt that they needed to release more refugees than what we had the capacity to receive, and so there’s where you got your street release.”

Annunciation House is a volunteer organization that offers hospitality to migrants, immigrants, and refugees in El Paso, Texas. They root themselves in Catholic social teaching.

According to the organizations’ website the volunteers of Annunciation House live “simply and in community, in the same houses as the guests they serve, who are mostly from Mexico and Central America. They participate in advocacy and education around immigration issues. They seek to be a voice for justice and compassion, especially on behalf of the most marginalized of our society.”

