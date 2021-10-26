Annual WinterFest celebration set to return to downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is set to bring WinterFest back with an opening celebration on November 20 running through January 2.

“We are excited to bring back 100 percent of our signature holiday celebration,” said city manager, Tommy Gonzalez. “We look forward to welcoming families and friends from both sides of the border to once again come together and create memorable holiday experiences.”

The season launches at 4:30 pm on the opening day of the celebration with the traditional Scherr Legate Celebration of Lights Parade and Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at San Jacinto Plaza.

The family-friendly celebration will happen across downtown including the Arts Festival Plaza and Paseo de las Luces.

The WinterFest season will include the return of the popular ice-skating rink, a holiday tree, winter-themed cafés, shows, and festive holiday decorations.

San Jacinto Plaza will light up the heart of downtown with holiday entertainment throughout the season. There will be a host of holiday-themed attractions, holiday shopping, seasonal food and drinks, and more. Events and special programming for this year’s celebration will be announced in the coming weeks.

“City staff has worked hard planning for exciting, in-person programming for the WinterFest season,” said Tracey Jerome, deputy city manager for Quality of Life and Communications. “With the help of our community and downtown partners, WinterFest will be an unforgettable experience for everyone.”

“The City of El Paso and Destination El Paso have partnered with the El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) to make the beloved annual event come alive. City departments, including the El Paso International Airport and the El Paso Zoo, have come together to make the 2021 WinterFest season extraordinary.” WinterFest Organizers

