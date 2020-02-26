Annual Las Cruces Country Music Festival discontinued

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After seven consecutive years, the Las Cruces Country Music Festival (LCCMF) has come to an end.

“When the festival first started, it was a unique music experience in the area,” said Interim Visit Las Cruces Executive Director Rochelle Miller-Hernandez in a release. “With the recent proliferation of similar country music festivals in the region and throughout the state, and after the evaluation of the 2019 LCCMF, we feel that we have reached the lifespan of this endeavor.”

The LCCMF began back in 2013, and due to rising entertainer fees and a trend of dwindling ticket sales over the past couple of years, Visit Las Cruces has decided to hang up its cowboy hat once for all, a release said.

Visit Las Cruces said they will continue to evaluate other opportunities for events and festivals that highlight local and regional assets and drive tourism.

“Las Cruces is more than a destination, it is an experience,” said Miller-Hernandez in a release. “We invite locals and visitors to explore and discover our rich culture and history, authentic cuisine, diverse entertainment, and abundant outdoor adventure.”