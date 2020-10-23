Fred Loya Light Show canceled due to safety concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This year’s Fred Loya Light Show has been canceled, the company announced Friday.

In a Facebook post, the insurance company said the annual Christmas light show is canceled “due to safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 virus.”

“While we treasure the Light Show and the annual tradition it represents, we simply cannot put our friends, families and community at risk. We hope that this difficult decision may serve as a positive example to other organizations who may be currently struggling with the same deliberations,” the company wrote.

The company said it is working on bringing a light show to El Paso in the years to come.

